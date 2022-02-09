Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Google Pixel 5 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Google Pixel 5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 151% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 703 nits)

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4080 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 393 PPI)

Weighs 44 grams less

Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 432 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.4% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Plus +151% 1767 nits Pixel 5 703 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus +3% 88.3% Pixel 5 85.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2800 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 620 GPU clock 1300 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +92% 1163 Pixel 5 607 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +93% 3549 Pixel 5 1837 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Pixel 5 362374 CPU - 103856 GPU - 92784 Memory - 74253 UX - 90089 Total score - 362374 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Pixel 5 1084 Stability - 89% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1084 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4080 mAh Charge power 45 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (12 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Pixel 5 12:41 hr Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Pixel 5 15:33 hr Talk (3G) Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Pixel 5 25:54 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution - 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 107° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/4.0" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Pixel 5 129 Video quality Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Pixel 5 107 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Pixel 5 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Pixel 5 91.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2020 Release date March 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.