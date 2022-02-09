Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Google Pixel 5a 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Google Pixel 5a 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 104% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 855 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.34 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 413 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 85% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Plus +104% 1745 nits Pixel 5a 5G 855 nits

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus +4% 88.3% Pixel 5a 5G 85%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2800 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 620 GPU clock 1300 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +77% 1139 Pixel 5a 5G 645 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +76% 3442 Pixel 5a 5G 1960 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Pixel 5a 5G 380271 CPU - 110274 GPU - 102697 Memory - 76143 UX - 91936 Total score - 380271 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Pixel 5a 5G 1661 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 9 FPS Graphics score - 1661 PCMark 3.0 score - 8853 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution - 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/4.0" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2022 August 2021 Release date March 2022 October 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.