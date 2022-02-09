Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Plus vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Google Pixel 7

Самсунг Галакси С22 Плюс
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (899K versus 797K)
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (1089 against 970 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1145 and 1041 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Plus
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 780 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 Plus +12%
1089 nits
Pixel 7
970 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 Plus +4%
88.3%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 1300 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Plus +10%
1145
Pixel 7
1041
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Plus +6%
3449
Pixel 7
3260
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 Plus +13%
899608
Pixel 7
797870
CPU 219050 216931
GPU 388639 296692
Memory 147516 134893
UX 149456 152600
Total score 899608 797870
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 63% -
Graphics test 41 FPS -
Graphics score 6915 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12615 -
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 9 (46th and 81st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android
OS size 28.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 45 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:01 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:12 hr
Watching video - 15:59 hr
Gaming - 04:58 hr
Standby - 89 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22 Plus
n/a
Pixel 7
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S22 Plus
91.3 dB
Pixel 7
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 October 2022
Release date March 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S10
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus or Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
6. Google Pixel 7 or Samsung Galaxy S21
7. Google Pixel 7 or Google Pixel 6 Pro
8. Google Pixel 7 or Samsung Galaxy S22
9. Google Pixel 7 or Google Pixel 5
10. Google Pixel 7 or Apple iPhone 14

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish