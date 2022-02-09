Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.