Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Huawei Mate 40 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Huawei Mate 40 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Delivers 119% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 808 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1163 and 922 points

Weighs 17 grams less Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS

12% higher pixel density (441 vs 393 PPI)

Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.76 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1344 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 441 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 94.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 97.5% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Plus +119% 1767 nits Mate 40 Pro 808 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus 88.3% Mate 40 Pro +7% 94.1%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.1 EMUI 11 OS size - 18.2 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8200 x 6100 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 20 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 18 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 18 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Mate 40 Pro 140 Video quality Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Mate 40 Pro 116 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Mate 40 Pro 136

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 22 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Mate 40 Pro 87.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 October 2020 Release date March 2022 November 2020 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. It has a better display, performance, software, and battery life.