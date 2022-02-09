Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Huawei P40 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Huawei P40 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Delivers 199% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 591 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Weighs 20 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Price Huawei P40 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 422 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 86.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 129.7% PWM - 245 Hz Response time - 7 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Plus +199% 1767 nits Huawei P40 591 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus +2% 88.3% Huawei P40 86.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Max. clock 2800 MHz 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 1300 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS - ~896 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +49% 1163 Huawei P40 781 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +12% 3549 Huawei P40 3178 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Huawei P40 561709 CPU - 160606 GPU - 191088 Memory - 95283 UX - 109171 Total score - 561709 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Huawei P40 3276 Stability - 44% Graphics test - 19 FPS Graphics score - 3276 AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.1 EMUI 11 OS size - 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3800 mAh Charge power 45 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Huawei P40 13:28 hr Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Huawei P40 18:37 hr Talk (3G) Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Huawei P40 22:26 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Huawei P40 79.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 March 2020 Release date March 2022 March 2020 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.