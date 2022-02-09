Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs LG V60 ThinQ VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus LG V60 ThinQ Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the LG V60 ThinQ, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Delivers 184% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 623 nits)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the LG V60 ThinQ Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2000GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED POLED Size 6.6 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 83.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Plus +184% 1767 nits V60 ThinQ 623 nits

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 169.3 mm (6.67 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 214 gramm (7.55 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus +6% 88.3% V60 ThinQ 83.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and LG V60 ThinQ in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 650 GPU clock 1300 MHz 587 MHz FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 2000 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +27% 1163 V60 ThinQ 919 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +10% 3549 V60 ThinQ 3225 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a V60 ThinQ 629488 CPU - 189741 GPU - 232419 Memory - 93622 UX - 112749 Total score - 629488 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 Plus n/a V60 ThinQ 3780 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 22 FPS Graphics score - 3780 PCMark 3.0 score - 10552 AnTuTu 9 Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.1 LG UX

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 118° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 30 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 22 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 February 2020 Release date March 2022 June 2020 SAR (head) - 0.352 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.544 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.