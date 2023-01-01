Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 60% higher peak brightness (1090 against 681 nits)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 780 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.2% - PWM 240 Hz - Response time 5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S22 Plus +60% 1090 nits Edge Plus (2022) 681 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.79 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP52 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus +1% 88.3% Edge Plus (2022) 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size 28.6 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 45 W 68 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 17 min) Full charging time 1:01 hr 0:53 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Motorola Edge Plus (2022) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 10000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.6 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Plus +8% 130 Edge Plus (2022) 120 Video quality Galaxy S22 Plus +5% 110 Edge Plus (2022) 105 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Plus +11% 126 Edge Plus (2022) 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S22 Plus 91.3 dB Edge Plus (2022) n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 January 2022 Release date March 2022 March 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. It has a better software, design, and sound.