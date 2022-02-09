Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Plus vs Edge 30 Ultra – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Самсунг Галакси С22 Плюс
VS
Моторола Эдж 30 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1040K versus 899K)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1268 and 1145 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Plus
vs
Edge 30 Ultra

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 780 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1250 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 96.1%
PWM 240 Hz 720 Hz
Response time 5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 Plus +4%
1089 nits
Edge 30 Ultra
1044 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 Plus
88.3%
Edge 30 Ultra +2%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 730
GPU clock 1300 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 Plus
899608
Edge 30 Ultra +16%
1040684
CPU 219050 -
GPU 388639 -
Memory 147516 -
UX 149456 -
Total score 899608 1040684
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 63% -
Graphics test 41 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 6915 5741
PCMark 3.0 score 12615 -
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (46th and 16th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 28.6 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4610 mAh
Charge power 45 W 125 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (95% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:01 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:04 hr
Watching video - 15:48 hr
Gaming - 05:26 hr
Standby - 105 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 16384 x 12288
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.61 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S22 Plus +1%
91.3 dB
Edge 30 Ultra
90.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 September 2022
Release date March 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
2. Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
5. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
7. OnePlus 10 Pro vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
8. Motorola Edge 30 vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish