Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
  • Delivers 43% higher peak brightness (1100 against 769 nits)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1301K versus 909K)
  • 34% higher pixel density (525 vs 393 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 45W)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1483 and 1156 points

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and OnePlus 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Plus
vs
OnePlus 11

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.1:9
PPI 393 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 780 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 96.9%
PWM 240 Hz 361 Hz
Response time 5 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 Plus +43%
1100 nits
OnePlus 11
769 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP54
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 Plus
88.3%
OnePlus 11 +2%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and OnePlus 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 2800 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 740
GPU clock 1300 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Plus
1156
OnePlus 11 +28%
1483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Plus
3489
OnePlus 11 +40%
4879
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 Plus
909078
OnePlus 11 +43%
1301387
CPU 219050 268819
GPU 388639 581162
Memory 147516 249222
UX 149456 198185
Total score 909078 1301387
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 Plus
6914
OnePlus 11 +83%
12677
Max surface temperature 38.8 °C 48.1 °C
Stability 63% 58%
Graphics test 41 FPS 75 FPS
Graphics score 6914 12677
PCMark 3.0
Web score 10293 -
Video editing 7172 -
Photo editing 27129 -
Data manipulation 10594 -
Writing score 15537 -
AnTuTu 9 Results (100th and 10th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13
OS size 28.6 GB 37 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 1:01 hr 0:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:04 hr
Watching video - 16:41 hr
Gaming - 06:02 hr
Standby - 97 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 115°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S22 Plus +7%
91.3 dB
OnePlus 11
85.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 January 2023
Release date March 2022 January 2023
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 100 W
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
    - The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and gaming are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

