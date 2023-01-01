Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs OnePlus 11
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
- Delivers 43% higher peak brightness (1100 against 769 nits)
- Handles wireless charging up to 15W
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
- 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1301K versus 909K)
- 34% higher pixel density (525 vs 393 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 45W)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1483 and 1156 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
93
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
97
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89*
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20.1:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|780 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.3%
|89.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|96.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|361 Hz
|Response time
|5 ms
|6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP54
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|2800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|1300 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1156
OnePlus 11 +28%
1483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3489
OnePlus 11 +40%
4879
|CPU
|219050
|268819
|GPU
|388639
|581162
|Memory
|147516
|249222
|UX
|149456
|198185
|Total score
|909078
|1301387
|Max surface temperature
|38.8 °C
|48.1 °C
|Stability
|63%
|58%
|Graphics test
|41 FPS
|75 FPS
|Graphics score
|6914
|12677
|Web score
|10293
|-
|Video editing
|7172
|-
|Photo editing
|27129
|-
|Data manipulation
|10594
|-
|Writing score
|15537
|-
AnTuTu 9 Results (100th and 10th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|OxygenOS 13
|OS size
|28.6 GB
|37 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|45 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (64% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Full charging time
|1:01 hr
|0:22 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:04 hr
|Watching video
|-
|16:41 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:02 hr
|Standby
|-
|97 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|115°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of OnePlus 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
130
OnePlus 11 +3%
134
Video quality
110
OnePlus 11 +10%
121
Generic camera score
126
OnePlus 11 +1%
127
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|January 2023
|Release date
|March 2022
|January 2023
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Yes, 100 W
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
- The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and gaming are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.
