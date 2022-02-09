Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Plus vs OnePlus 6T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 40 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (899K versus 402K)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 142% higher peak brightness (1089 against 450 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200
  • The phone is 3-years and 4-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Plus
vs
OnePlus 6T

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 780 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 85.89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 99.6%
PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 5 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 Plus +142%
1089 nits
OnePlus 6T
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 Plus +3%
88.3%
OnePlus 6T
85.89%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and OnePlus 6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 630
GPU clock 1300 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS - ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Plus +122%
1145
OnePlus 6T
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Plus +45%
3449
OnePlus 6T
2373
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 Plus +124%
899608
OnePlus 6T
402430
CPU 219050 91110
GPU 388639 166474
Memory 147516 64332
UX 149456 84472
Total score 899608 402430
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 Plus +378%
6915
OnePlus 6T
1448
Stability 63% 98%
Graphics test 41 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 6915 1448
PCMark 3.0 score 12615 8345
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 5.0 OxygenOS 11
OS size 28.6 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 45 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:01 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:37 hr
Watching video - 12:25 hr
Gaming - 03:56 hr
Standby - 101 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S22 Plus +13%
91.3 dB
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 October 2018
Release date March 2022 February 2019
SAR (head) - 1.552 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.269 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

