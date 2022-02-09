Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.