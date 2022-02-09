Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs OnePlus 8 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus OnePlus 8 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the OnePlus 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 118% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 810 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Weighs 15 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 88.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 97.7% PWM - 373 Hz Response time - 2.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Plus +118% 1767 nits OnePlus 8 810 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus 88.3% OnePlus 8 88.7%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and OnePlus 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 650 GPU clock 1300 MHz 587 MHz FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +27% 1163 OnePlus 8 916 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +5% 3549 OnePlus 8 3377 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a OnePlus 8 648499 CPU - 182154 GPU - 218513 Memory - 112325 UX - 129855 Total score - 648499 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 Plus n/a OnePlus 8 3823 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 22 FPS Graphics score - 3823 PCMark 3.0 score - 11223 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM One UI 4.1 OxygenOS 10.0 OS size - 23 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Plus n/a OnePlus 8 89.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 April 2020 Release date March 2022 April 2020 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.