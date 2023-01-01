Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs OnePlus 9R VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus OnePlus 9R Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the OnePlus 9R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (903K versus 687K)

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (903K versus 687K) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 780 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1100 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 86.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.2% - PWM 240 Hz - Response time 5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S22 Plus 1090 nits OnePlus 9R n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus +2% 88.3% OnePlus 9R 86.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13 OS size 28.6 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 45 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 39 min) Full charging time 1:01 hr 0:39 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Plus 130 OnePlus 9R n/a Video quality Galaxy S22 Plus 110 OnePlus 9R n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Plus 126 OnePlus 9R n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S22 Plus 91.3 dB OnePlus 9R n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 March 2021 Release date March 2022 April 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.