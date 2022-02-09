Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Oppo Find X2 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Oppo Find X2 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Find X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Delivers 107% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 853 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 31% higher pixel density (513 vs 393 PPI)

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.8:9 PPI 393 ppi 513 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 90.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Plus +107% 1767 nits Find X2 853 nits

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus 88.3% Find X2 +3% 90.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Oppo Find X2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 650 GPU clock 1300 MHz 587 MHz FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +27% 1163 Find X2 919 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +7% 3549 Find X2 3310 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Find X2 655557 CPU - 175734 GPU - 240427 Memory - 112105 UX - 122662 Total score - 655557 AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.1 ColorOS 7.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4200 mAh Charge power 45 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 38 min) Full charging time - 0:38 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Find X2 8:49 hr Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Find X2 16:07 hr Talk (3G) Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Find X2 22:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 March 2020 Release date March 2022 April 2020 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. It has a better performance, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound.