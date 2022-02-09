Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 223% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 547 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4020 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
- Weighs 24 grams less
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.3%
|89.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|328 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
|159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|1300 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~700 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Plus +89%
1163
614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Plus +91%
3549
1854
|CPU
|-
|113914
|GPU
|-
|104159
|Memory
|-
|75409
|UX
|-
|90238
|Total score
|-
|386171
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|9 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1665
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|-
|30 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4020 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:11 hr
Talk (3G)
29:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|115°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|December 2019
|Release date
|March 2022
|March 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.82 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.29 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.
