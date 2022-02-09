Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Oppo Reno 3 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Delivers 223% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 547 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4020 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro Weighs 24 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 328 Hz Response time - 7 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Plus +223% 1767 nits Reno 3 Pro 547 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus 88.3% Reno 3 Pro +2% 89.7%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Oppo Reno 3 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2800 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 620 GPU clock 1300 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +89% 1163 Reno 3 Pro 614 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +91% 3549 Reno 3 Pro 1854 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Reno 3 Pro 386171 CPU - 113914 GPU - 104159 Memory - 75409 UX - 90238 Total score - 386171 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Reno 3 Pro 1665 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 9 FPS Graphics score - 1665 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.1 ColorOS 7 OS size - 30 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 115° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 53 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Reno 3 Pro 85.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 December 2019 Release date March 2022 March 2020 SAR (head) - 0.82 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.29 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.