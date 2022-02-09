Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Plus vs Reno 3 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С22 Плас
VS
Оппо Рено 3 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 223% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 547 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4020 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
  • Weighs 24 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Plus
vs
Reno 3 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 328 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S22 Plus +223%
1767 nits
Reno 3 Pro
547 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 Plus
88.3%
Reno 3 Pro +2%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Oppo Reno 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 620
GPU clock 1300 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Plus +89%
1163
Reno 3 Pro
614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Plus +91%
3549
Reno 3 Pro
1854
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 113914
GPU - 104159
Memory - 75409
UX - 90238
Total score - 386171
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 9 FPS
Graphics score - 1665
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 4.1 ColorOS 7
OS size - 30 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 45 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time - 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 115°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 December 2019
Release date March 2022 March 2020
SAR (head) - 0.82 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S22 Plus or Galaxy S21 Plus
2. Galaxy S22 Plus or Galaxy S20 Plus
3. Galaxy S22 Plus or Pixel 6 Pro
4. Reno 3 Pro or Galaxy S10
5. Reno 3 Pro or Honor 20 Pro
6. Reno 3 Pro or Reno 2
7. Reno 3 Pro or Reno 3
8. Reno 3 Pro or Realme X50 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish