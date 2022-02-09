Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Plus vs Reno 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С22 Плюс
VS
Оппо Рено 8 Про
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (907K versus 661K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (1103 against 823 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Plus
vs
Reno 8 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 780 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 Plus +34%
1103 nits
Reno 8 Pro
823 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.34 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 Plus
88.3%
Reno 8 Pro +2%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Oppo Reno 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 1300 MHz 912 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Plus +61%
1149
Reno 8 Pro
715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Plus +46%
3491
Reno 8 Pro
2388
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 Plus +37%
907351
Reno 8 Pro
661788
CPU 219050 145245
GPU 388639 259335
Memory 147516 137100
UX 149456 120108
Total score 907351 661788
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 Plus +22%
6915
Reno 8 Pro
5646
Stability 63% 99%
Graphics test 41 FPS 33 FPS
Graphics score 6915 5646
PCMark 3.0 score 12615 10713
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (46th and 159th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 ColorOS 13
OS size 28.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 45 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (90% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:01 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:31 hr
Watching video - 14:06 hr
Gaming - 06:13 hr
Standby - 105 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 May 2022
Release date March 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S20 Plus vs Galaxy S22 Plus
2. Galaxy S21 Plus vs Galaxy S22 Plus
3. Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy S22 Plus
4. Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Galaxy S22 Plus
5. Pixel 6 vs Galaxy S22 Plus
6. iPhone 13 vs Reno 8 Pro
7. Find X5 Pro vs Reno 8 Pro
8. Reno 8 vs Reno 8 Pro
9. V25 Pro vs Reno 8 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish