Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.