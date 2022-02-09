Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Galaxy A90 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Samsung Galaxy A90 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A90, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Delivers 203% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 583 nits)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A90 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 86.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 117.1% PWM - 223 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Plus +203% 1767 nits Galaxy A90 583 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus +3% 88.3% Galaxy A90 86.1%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A90 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 640 GPU clock 1300 MHz 585 MHz FLOPS - ~899 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +57% 1163 Galaxy A90 740 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +32% 3549 Galaxy A90 2687 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Galaxy A90 479287 CPU - 132507 GPU - 166455 Memory - 74319 UX - 104535 Total score - 479287 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Galaxy A90 3041 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 18 FPS Graphics score - 3041 PCMark 3.0 score - 9665 AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM One UI 4.1 One UI OS size - 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min) Full charging time - 1:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Galaxy A90 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2022 September 2019 Release date March 2022 November 2019 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.