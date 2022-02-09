Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Note 20 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Delivers 183% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 625 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200

25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1163 and 934 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 89.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 250 Hz Response time - 6.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Plus +183% 1767 nits Galaxy Note 20 625 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus 88.3% Galaxy Note 20 +1% 89.2%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.0 OS size - 35 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:05 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Galaxy Note 20 123 Video quality Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Galaxy Note 20 105 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Galaxy Note 20 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Galaxy Note 20 87.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 August 2020 Release date March 2022 August 2020 SAR (head) - 0.359 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.366 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.