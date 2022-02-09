Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Note 8 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 55 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Delivers 171% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 652 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 33% higher pixel density (522 vs 393 PPI)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Price Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 522 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 83.14% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests PWM - 257 Hz Response time - 4.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Plus +171% 1767 nits Galaxy Note 8 652 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus +6% 88.3% Galaxy Note 8 83.14%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Max. clock 2800 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Exynos M2 Lithography process 4 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G71 MP20 GPU clock 1300 MHz 546 MHz FLOPS - ~349 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1794 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus 1163 Galaxy Note 8 n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus 3549 Galaxy Note 8 n/a AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Galaxy Note 8 300075 CPU - 82412 GPU - 103071 Memory - 45749 UX - 66915 Total score - 300075

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM One UI 4.1 One UI OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.7 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Galaxy Note 8 100 Video quality Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Galaxy Note 8 84 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Galaxy Note 8 94

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Galaxy Note 8 86.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 August 2017 Release date March 2022 September 2017 SAR (head) - 0.173 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.29 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.