Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Note 9 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Delivers 168% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 659 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 31% higher pixel density (514 vs 393 PPI)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 514 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 84.32% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 144.6% PWM - 227 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Plus +168% 1767 nits Galaxy Note 9 659 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus +5% 88.3% Galaxy Note 9 84.32%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Max. clock 2800 MHz 2700 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3 L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G72MP18 GPU clock 1300 MHz 572 MHz FLOPS - ~658 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1794 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +110% 1163 Galaxy Note 9 555 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus +61% 3549 Galaxy Note 9 2208 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Galaxy Note 9 285193 CPU - 90289 GPU - 76298 Memory - 47626 UX - 69847 Total score - 285193 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Galaxy Note 9 2332 Stability - 95% Graphics test - 13 FPS Graphics score - 2332 PCMark 3.0 score - 6125 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 2.5 OS size - 19 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.7 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Galaxy Note 9 107 Video quality Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Galaxy Note 9 94 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Galaxy Note 9 103

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Galaxy Note 9 71.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 August 2018 Release date March 2022 August 2018 SAR (head) - 0.381 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.509 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.