Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Shows 20% longer battery life (37:24 vs 31:17 hours)

50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1754 and 1171 points Weighs 23 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 780 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.5% PWM - 60 Hz Response time - 12 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) +44% 1215 nits iPhone 14 841 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) +3% 88.3% iPhone 14 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 45 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:01 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:49 hr 13:45 hr Watching video 14:06 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 05:10 hr 05:25 hr Standby 102 hr 122 hr General battery life Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) 31:17 hr iPhone 14 +20% 37:24 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) n/a iPhone 14 135 Video quality Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) n/a iPhone 14 146 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) n/a iPhone 14 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) n/a iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2022 Release date March 2022 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon).