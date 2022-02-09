Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.