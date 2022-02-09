Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) vs Google Pixel 6 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) Google Pixel 6 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 108% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 851 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (912K versus 730K)

18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1217 and 1033 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 83.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 397 Hz Response time - 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) +108% 1767 nits Pixel 6 851 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) +6% 88.3% Pixel 6 83.4%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android OS size - 17.6 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) n/a Pixel 6 144 Video quality Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) n/a Pixel 6 115 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) n/a Pixel 6 132

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) n/a Pixel 6 86.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 October 2021 Release date March 2022 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon). It has a better performance, software, battery life, camera, and design.