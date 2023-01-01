Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) vs Google Pixel 7 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Shows 7% longer battery life (31:17 vs 29:08 hours)

Shows 7% longer battery life (31:17 vs 29:08 hours) Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (917K versus 750K)

22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (917K versus 750K) Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (1215 against 981 nits)

Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (1215 against 981 nits) Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1171 and 1058 points Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 The phone is 8-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 780 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.5% PWM - 360 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) +24% 1215 nits Pixel 7 981 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) +4% 88.3% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android OS size - 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 45 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (20 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:01 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:49 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 14:06 hr 16:16 hr Gaming 05:10 hr 05:26 hr Standby 102 hr 73 hr General battery life Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) +7% 31:17 hr Pixel 7 29:08 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) n/a Pixel 7 145 Video quality Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) n/a Pixel 7 143 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) n/a Pixel 7 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) n/a Pixel 7 88.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 October 2022 Release date March 2022 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon). It has a better performance, software, battery life, camera, and connectivity.