Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) vs Galaxy A22 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) Samsung Galaxy A22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 274 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 780 nits 390 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 84.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 140.9% PWM - 127 Hz Response time - 6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) +104% 1212 nits Galaxy A22 594 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) +5% 88.3% Galaxy A22 84.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI Core 5.0 OS size - 18.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (23% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:01 hr 2:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:49 hr 14:47 hr Watching video 14:06 hr 15:49 hr Gaming 05:09 hr 05:52 hr Standby 102 hr 130 hr General battery life Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) 31:17 hr Galaxy A22 +26% 39:25 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) n/a Galaxy A22 80.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced February 2022 June 2021 Release date March 2022 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.