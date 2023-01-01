Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) vs Galaxy A22 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) vs Galaxy A22

Самсунг Галакси С22 Плюс (Snapdragon)
VS
Самсунг Галакси А22
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
Samsung Galaxy A22

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 4.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (937K versus 222K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 104% higher peak brightness (1212 against 594 nits)
  • 43% higher pixel density (393 vs 274 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (39:25 vs 31:17 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
vs
Galaxy A22

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 274 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 780 nits 390 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 140.9%
PWM - 127 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) +104%
1212 nits
Galaxy A22
594 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) and Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MediaTek Helio G80
Max clock 3000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 818 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 222377 68025
GPU 415217 46024
Memory 145911 41055
UX 157398 67687
Total score 937211 222094
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 47.5 °C
Stability 53% 98%
Graphics test 54 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 9060 682
PCMark 3.0
Web score 11528 5372
Video editing 7294 5729
Photo editing 29913 10793
Data manipulation 10456 6723
Writing score 15369 6143
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI Core 5.0
OS size - 18.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:01 hr 2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:49 hr 14:47 hr
Watching video 14:06 hr 15:49 hr
Gaming 05:09 hr 05:52 hr
Standby 102 hr 130 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
31:17 hr
Galaxy A22 +26%
39:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2022 June 2021
Release date March 2022 June 2021
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A22
2. Galaxy S22 and Galaxy A22
3. Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A22
4. Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A22
5. Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A22
6. Galaxy A03 and Galaxy A22
7. Galaxy A32 and Galaxy A22
8. Galaxy A71 and Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
9. Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
10. Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish