Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.