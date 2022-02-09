Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) vs Galaxy A71
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (910K versus 317K)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 137% higher maximum brightness (1210 against 510 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Weighs 16 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.3%
|87.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.2%
|PWM
|-
|247 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1160
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3510
1723
|CPU
|221512
|101953
|GPU
|390502
|75580
|Memory
|150390
|54411
|UX
|148902
|86196
|Total score
|910735
|317080
|Stability
|52%
|97%
|Graphics test
|54 FPS
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|9061
|740
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13256
|8159
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|23.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (64% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:01 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|10:49 hr
|10:32 hr
|Watching video
|14:06 hr
|14:49 hr
|Gaming
|05:10 hr
|04:45 hr
|Standby
|102 hr
|109 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|December 2019
|Release date
|March 2022
|February 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.57 W/kg
|0.51 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.
