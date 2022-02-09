Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) vs S20 Plus VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 122% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 797 nits)

74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (912K versus 523K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0

32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1217 and 919 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 33% higher pixel density (524 vs 393 PPI)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) Price Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 524 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.7% PWM - 214 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) +122% 1767 nits Galaxy S20 Plus 797 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Gray, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) 88.3% Galaxy S20 Plus +2% 90.5%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.0 OS size - 23.6 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 1.1x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 29 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

Depth lens - - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.0

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 2592 x 3872 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) n/a Galaxy S20 Plus 127 Video quality Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) n/a Galaxy S20 Plus 100 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) n/a Galaxy S20 Plus 118

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 22 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) n/a Galaxy S20 Plus 85 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 February 2020 Release date March 2022 March 2020 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg 0.38 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.57 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon). It has a better performance and battery life.