Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) vs Galaxy S22 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) Samsung Galaxy S22 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh

Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 1309 nits)

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Weighs 28 grams less

Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) Price Samsung Galaxy S22 Calculate

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 425 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) +35% 1767 nits Galaxy S22 1309 nits

Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) +1% 88.3% Galaxy S22 87.4%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) and Samsung Galaxy S22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 2200 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU clock 818 MHz 1300 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) +3% 1217 Galaxy S22 1180 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) 3533 Galaxy S22 +2% 3612 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) 912970 Galaxy S22 n/a CPU 221512 - GPU 390502 - Memory 150390 - UX 148902 - Total score 912970 - AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3700 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.24" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 February 2022 Release date March 2022 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg 0.21 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon).