Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (859K versus 628K)
- Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (973 against 639 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3110 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Shows 36% longer battery life (34:47 vs 25:39 hours)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1325 and 1169 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.4%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|999:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|146 mm (5.75 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|167 gramm (5.89 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 11 +13%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3658
3462
|CPU
|212298
|151608
|GPU
|354071
|260391
|Memory
|152419
|98414
|UX
|141833
|119270
|Total score
|859756
|628819
|Stability
|49%
|72%
|Graphics test
|45 FPS
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|7631
|7578
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13171
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|15.4
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:03 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|08:32 hr
|11:39 hr
|Watching video
|11:22 hr
|15:16 hr
|Gaming
|04:16 hr
|05:09 hr
|Standby
|88 hr
|121 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|September 2019
|Release date
|February 2022
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|0.21 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.
