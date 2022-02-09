Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
- Reverse charging feature
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 73 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Comes with 623 mAh larger battery capacity: 4323 vs 3700 mAh
- 59% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1861 and 1168 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|780 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.4%
|88.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|146 mm (5.75 inches)
|160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|167 gramm (5.89 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 14 Pro Max +59%
1861
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone 14 Pro Max +27%
4632
|CPU
|212298
|-
|GPU
|354071
|-
|Memory
|152419
|-
|UX
|141833
|-
|Total score
|853517
|882416
|Stability
|49%
|-
|Graphics test
|44 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|7469
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13093
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 16
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|4323 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:03 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|08:32 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:22 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:16 hr
|-
|Standby
|88 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.21 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon).
