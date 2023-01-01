Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs Huawei Honor Magic 5 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) Huawei Honor Magic 5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Weighs 24 grams less

Weighs 24 grams less Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 3700 mAh

Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 3700 mAh 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1000K versus 907K)

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1000K versus 907K) Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1412 and 1166 points

21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1412 and 1166 points Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.1 inches 6.73 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1224 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.76:9 PPI 425 ppi 439 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 780 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 90.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) 977 nits Honor Magic 5 n/a

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 167 g (5.89 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz) Waterproof IP68 - Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) 87.4% Honor Magic 5 +3% 90.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 7.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 25 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:03 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 08:32 hr - Watching video 11:22 hr - Gaming 04:15 hr - Standby 88 hr - General battery life Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) 25:39 hr Honor Magic 5 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8768 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2.5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 122° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5"

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4096 x 3072 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 February 2023 Release date February 2022 March 2023 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor Magic 5. But if the camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon).