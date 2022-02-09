Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs Motorola Edge 20 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) Motorola Edge 20 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) Delivers 93% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 669 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (853K versus 693K)

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 425 ppi 385 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 89% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 150.8% PWM - 471 Hz Response time - 15 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) +93% 1294 nits Edge 20 Pro 669 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP52 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) 87.4% Edge 20 Pro +2% 89%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android OS size - 33 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12032 x 9204 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 126 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Motorola Edge 20 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.3 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) n/a Edge 20 Pro 109 Video quality Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) n/a Edge 20 Pro 96 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) n/a Edge 20 Pro 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) n/a Edge 20 Pro 82.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 July 2021 Release date February 2022 August 2021 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon). It has a better display, performance, software, design, and sound.