Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs Motorola Edge S VS Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) Motorola Edge S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Motorola Edge S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 118% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 594 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (853K versus 648K)

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge S Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) Price Motorola Edge S Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 21:9 PPI 425 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) +118% 1294 nits Edge S 594 nits

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 168.4 mm (6.63 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP52 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) +4% 87.4% Edge S 84.1%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) and Motorola Edge S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 650 GPU clock 818 MHz 675 MHz FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) 1214 Edge S n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) 3317 Edge S n/a AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) +32% 853945 Edge S 648383 CPU 212298 178605 GPU 354071 229194 Memory 152419 112927 UX 141833 133633 Total score 853945 648383 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) n/a Edge S 4314 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 25 FPS Graphics score - 4314 PCMark 3.0 score - 13705 AnTuTu 9 Ranking (12th and 98th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM One UI 4.1 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9280 x 6920 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 121° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2022 January 2021 Release date February 2022 February 2021 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.