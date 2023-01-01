Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs Nokia G22 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) Nokia G22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Nokia G22, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Nokia G22 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) 5.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (907K versus 164K)

5.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (907K versus 164K) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom 57% higher pixel density (425 vs 270 PPI)

57% higher pixel density (425 vs 270 PPI) Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution Reasons to consider the Nokia G22 Comes with 1350 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 3700 mAh

Comes with 1350 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 3700 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) Price Nokia G22 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 780 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 81.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) 977 nits Nokia G22 n/a

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 76.19 mm (3 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.48 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 167 g (5.89 oz) 192.23 g (6.78 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP52 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) +8% 87.4% Nokia G22 81.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.1 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 5050 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:03 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 08:32 hr - Watching video 11:22 hr - Gaming 04:15 hr - Standby 88 hr - General battery life Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) 25:39 hr Nokia G22 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 - Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

Depth lens - - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced February 2022 February 2023 Release date February 2022 February 2023 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.