Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs OnePlus 9 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С22 (Snapdragon)
VS
Ванплас 9 Про
Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
OnePlus 9 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 864 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (853K versus 764K)
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1214 and 1124 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 24% higher pixel density (525 vs 425 PPI)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
vs
9 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.8%
PWM - 192 Hz
Response time - 41.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) +50%
1294 nits
9 Pro
864 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
87.4%
9 Pro +3%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) +12%
853945
9 Pro
764456
CPU 212298 198831
GPU 354071 292659
Memory 152419 138072
UX 141833 136199
Total score 853945 764456
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 57%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5706
PCMark 3.0 score - 12327
AnTuTu Ranking List (12th and 38th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 Oxygen OS 12
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time - 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 140°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 March 2021
Release date February 2022 March 2021
SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

