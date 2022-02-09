Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs OnePlus 9RT – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs OnePlus 9RT

Самсунг Галакси С22 (Snapdragon)
VS
Ванплас 9RT
Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
OnePlus 9RT

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1173 and 932 points
  • Weighs 31.5 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (1307 against 989 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
vs
OnePlus 9RT

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
989 nits
OnePlus 9RT +32%
1307 nits

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 212298 212084
GPU 354071 326188
Memory 152419 128801
UX 141833 157852
Total score 866256 832643
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 49% 66%
Graphics test 45 FPS 35 FPS
Graphics score 7631 5857
PCMark 3.0 score 13171 -
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (19th and 25th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 ColorOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 0:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 October 2021
Release date February 2022 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon). But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9RT.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) and Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) and iPhone 13 Pro
3. Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
4. Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) and iPhone 13 Pro Max
5. Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) and Pixel 6 Pro
6. OnePlus 9RT and Poco F3
7. OnePlus 9RT and Nord 2 5G
8. OnePlus 9RT and iPhone 12
9. OnePlus 9RT and Realme GT 5G
10. OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus 9R

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish