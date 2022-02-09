Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.