Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 97% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 657 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (853K versus 718K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size

Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 98.1% PWM - 531 Hz Response time - 6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) +97% 1294 nits Realme GT Neo 2 657 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) +2% 87.4% Realme GT Neo 2 85.7%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM One UI 4.1 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 16 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9280 x 6920 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.13" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) n/a Realme GT Neo 2 107 Video quality Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) n/a Realme GT Neo 2 96 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) n/a Realme GT Neo 2 106

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2022 September 2021 Release date February 2022 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.