Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs Galaxy A14
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (907K versus 227K)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
- Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|780 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.4%
|80.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|146 mm (5.75 inches)
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|Width
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|167 g (5.89 oz)
|201 g (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) +236%
1166
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) +183%
3662
1295
|CPU
|218622
|-
|GPU
|370503
|-
|Memory
|160881
|-
|UX
|163466
|-
|Total score
|907564
|227213
|Stability
|49%
|-
|Graphics test
|44 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|7433
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13142
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|-
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|One UI Core 5.0
|OS size
|-
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:03 hr
|2:18 hr
|Web browsing
|08:32 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:22 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:15 hr
|-
|Standby
|88 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2022
|February 2023
|Release date
|February 2022
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.21 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.
