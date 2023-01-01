Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs Galaxy A34 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs A34 5G

Самсунг Галакси С22 (Snapdragon)
VS
Самсунг Галакси А34 5G
Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1080 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (907K versus 477K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
vs
Galaxy A34 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 780 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 167 g (5.89 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mediatek Dimensity 1080
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 218622 -
GPU 370503 -
Memory 160881 -
UX 163466 -
Total score 907564 477321
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 49% -
Graphics test 44 FPS -
Graphics score 7433 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13142 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:32 hr -
Watching video 11:22 hr -
Gaming 04:15 hr -
Standby 88 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 April 2023
Release date February 2022 April 2023
SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.

