Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs A34 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1080 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (907K versus 477K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
- Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|780 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|-
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.4%
|86.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|146 mm (5.75 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|167 g (5.89 oz)
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Mediatek Dimensity 1080
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1166
766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3662
2299
|CPU
|218622
|-
|GPU
|370503
|-
|Memory
|160881
|-
|UX
|163466
|-
|Total score
|907564
|477321
|Stability
|49%
|-
|Graphics test
|44 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|7433
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13142
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|One UI 5.1
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:03 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|08:32 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:22 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:15 hr
|-
|Standby
|88 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|-
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|April 2023
|Release date
|February 2022
|April 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.21 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.
