Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.