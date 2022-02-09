Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs S20 FE 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 817 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (853K versus 638K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1214 and 901 points

Weighs 23 grams less

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 407 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 95.7% PWM - 227 Hz Response time - 2.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) +58% 1294 nits Galaxy S20 FE 5G 817 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) +3% 87.4% Galaxy S20 FE 5G 84.8%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 3.1 OS size - 25.6 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) n/a Galaxy S20 FE 5G 90.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2020 Release date February 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg 0.5 W/kg SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.35 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon). But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.