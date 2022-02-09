Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 97% higher maximum brightness (1260 against 639 nits)
  • 53% higher pixel density (500 vs 326 PPI)
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (943K versus 628K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.2% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1325 and 1174 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 500 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 99.8%
PWM 120 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S22 Ultra +97%
1260 nits
iPhone 11
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 Ultra +14%
90.2%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1300 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra
1174
iPhone 11 +13%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +5%
3630
iPhone 11
3462
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 Ultra +50%
943633
iPhone 11
628819
CPU 223163 151608
GPU 391575 260391
Memory 175188 98414
UX 154579 119270
Total score 943633 628819
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 Ultra
6908
iPhone 11 +10%
7578
Stability 63% 72%
Graphics test 41 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 6908 7578
PCMark 3.0 score 12848 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM One UI 4.1 15.4
OS size 26.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 45 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:10 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 14:43 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 05:41 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 109 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22 Ultra
32:55 hr
iPhone 11 +6%
34:47 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (111th and 79th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.82" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S22 Ultra +8%
90.2 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 September 2019
Release date March 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (78.6%)
3 (21.4%)
Total votes: 14

