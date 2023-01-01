Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 54 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Comes with 3179 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1821 mAh
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (944K versus 354K)
- Thinner bezels – 24.8% more screen real estate
- Has a 2.1 inches larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 45% longer battery life (33:09 vs 22:48 hours)
- Delivers 98% higher peak brightness (1259 against 637 nits)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 53% higher pixel density (500 vs 326 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Better grip in hands – the body is 10.6 mm narrower
- Weighs 80 grams less
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|830 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.2%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|99.9%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|1 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1373:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|228 g (8.04 oz)
|148 g (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max clock
|2800 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1300 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|~325 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +27%
1179
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +65%
3649
2213
|CPU
|223163
|121523
|GPU
|391575
|110958
|Memory
|175188
|44570
|UX
|154579
|80000
|Total score
|944453
|354842
|Max surface temperature
|39.7 °C
|45.4 °C
|Stability
|64%
|62%
|Graphics test
|41 FPS
|18 FPS
|Graphics score
|6872
|3162
|Web score
|10770
|-
|Video editing
|7102
|-
|Photo editing
|28477
|-
|Data manipulation
|10409
|-
|Writing score
|15835
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|-
|OS size
|26.8 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|11:20 hr
|08:04 hr
|Watching video
|14:43 hr
|08:37 hr
|Gaming
|05:53 hr
|03:56 hr
|Standby
|109 hr
|82 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.82"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S22 Ultra +44%
134
93
Video quality
Galaxy S22 Ultra +27%
114
90
Generic camera score
Galaxy S22 Ultra +42%
131
92
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|September 2017
|Release date
|March 2022
|September 2017
|SAR (head)
|1.05 W/kg
|1.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|1.36 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
