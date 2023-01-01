Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 8 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Exynos)
VS
Эпл Айфон 8 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 54 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (944K versus 397K)
  • Comes with 2309 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2691 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 22.8% more screen real estate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
  • Delivers 105% higher peak brightness (1259 against 615 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (33:09 vs 27:25 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Weighs 26 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra
vs
iPhone 8 Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 500 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 830 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 67.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 99.9%
PWM 120 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1471:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +105%
1259 nits
iPhone 8 Plus
615 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 Ultra +34%
90.2%
iPhone 8 Plus
67.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Apple iPhone 8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Apple A11 Bionic
Max clock 2800 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 4 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Apple GPU
GPU clock 1300 MHz -
FLOPS - ~325 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 Ultra +138%
944453
iPhone 8 Plus
397243
CPU 223163 124988
GPU 391575 147976
Memory 175188 61076
UX 154579 66430
Total score 944453 397243
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 39.7 °C 42.6 °C
Stability 64% 71%
Graphics test 41 FPS 20 FPS
Graphics score 6872 3419
PCMark 3.0
Web score 10770 -
Video editing 7102 -
Photo editing 28477 -
Data manipulation 10409 -
Writing score 15835 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size 26.8 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2691 mAh
Charge power 45 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr 08:56 hr
Watching video 14:43 hr 11:09 hr
Gaming 05:53 hr 04:25 hr
Standby 109 hr 102 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22 Ultra +21%
33:09 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
27:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.82" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S22 Ultra +13%
90.2 dB
iPhone 8 Plus
80.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 September 2017
Release date March 2022 September 2017
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg 0.94 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Asus ROG Phone 6
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and S20 Plus
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Note 10 Plus
5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Oppo Find X5 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 4
8. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and SE (2022)
9. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max
10. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 13 mini
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish