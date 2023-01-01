Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Apple iPhone 8 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 54 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (944K versus 397K)

2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (944K versus 397K) Comes with 2309 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2691 mAh

Comes with 2309 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2691 mAh Thinner bezels – 22.8% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 22.8% more screen real estate Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size

Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size Delivers 105% higher peak brightness (1259 against 615 nits)

Delivers 105% higher peak brightness (1259 against 615 nits) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Shows 21% longer battery life (33:09 vs 27:25 hours)

Shows 21% longer battery life (33:09 vs 27:25 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung Weighs 26 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 5.5 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9 PPI 500 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 830 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 67.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 98.2% 99.9% PWM 120 Hz Not detected Response time 1 ms 32 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1471:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S22 Ultra +105% 1259 nits iPhone 8 Plus 615 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra +34% 90.2% iPhone 8 Plus 67.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4 Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size 26.8 GB 6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 2691 mAh Charge power 45 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:20 hr 08:56 hr Watching video 14:43 hr 11:09 hr Gaming 05:53 hr 04:25 hr Standby 109 hr 102 hr General battery life Galaxy S22 Ultra +21% 33:09 hr iPhone 8 Plus 27:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 57 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3088 x 2320 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 32 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra +43% 134 iPhone 8 Plus 94 Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra +28% 114 iPhone 8 Plus 89 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra +36% 131 iPhone 8 Plus 96

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S22 Ultra +13% 90.2 dB iPhone 8 Plus 80.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2017 Release date March 2022 September 2017 SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg 0.94 W/kg SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.