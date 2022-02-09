Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone X VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Apple iPhone X Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 54 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (969K versus 363K)

Delivers 157% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 678 nits)

Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 1 inch larger screen size

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Weighs 54 grams less

Better grip in hands – the body is 7 mm narrower

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price Apple iPhone X Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 500 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 2.2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra +157% 1745 nits iPhone X 678 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra +9% 90.2% iPhone X 82.9%

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 2716 mAh Charge power 45 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a iPhone X 9:26 hr Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a iPhone X 12:07 hr Talk (3G) Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a iPhone X 19:03 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3472 x 2063 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 32 mm Sensor type - BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra +33% 134 iPhone X 101 Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra +28% 114 iPhone X 89 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra +35% 131 iPhone X 97

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a iPhone X 85.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2017 Release date March 2022 November 2017 SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.