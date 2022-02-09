Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone XR VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Apple iPhone XR Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Delivers 150% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 698 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 2058 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2942 mAh

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (969K versus 493K)

Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

53% higher pixel density (500 vs 326 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Thinner bezels – 11.2% more screen real estate

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Weighs 34 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 500 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 79% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - Not detected Response time - 32.8 ms Contrast - 1920:1 Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra +150% 1745 nits iPhone XR 698 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra +14% 90.2% iPhone XR 79%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Apple A12 Bionic Max. clock 2800 MHz 2490 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest

- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Apple A12 Bionic GPU GPU clock 1300 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - ~560 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Ultra +4% 1159 iPhone XR 1117 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Ultra +58% 3482 iPhone XR 2199 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Ultra +96% 969261 iPhone XR 493879 CPU 231679 136583 GPU 412278 179228 Memory 161800 77872 UX 164423 103093 Total score 969261 493879 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a iPhone XR 5257 Stability - 68% Graphics test - 31 FPS Graphics score - 5257 AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 2942 mAh Charge power 45 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:43 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a iPhone XR 13:04 hr Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a iPhone XR 15:08 hr Talk (3G) Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a iPhone XR 15:03 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3088 x 2316 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 32 mm Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra +30% 134 iPhone XR 103 Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra +19% 114 iPhone XR 96 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra +30% 131 iPhone XR 101

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a iPhone XR 87.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2018 Release date March 2022 October 2018 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

