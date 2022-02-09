Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Asus ROG Phone 3 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Asus ROG Phone 3 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Delivers 144% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 725 nits)

37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (977K versus 713K)

28% higher pixel density (500 vs 391 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Thinner bezels – 10.1% more screen real estate

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price Asus ROG Phone 3 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.59 inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 500 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 90% 79.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 255 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra +144% 1767 nits ROG Phone 3 725 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra +13% 90% ROG Phone 3 79.9%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM One UI 4.1 ROG UI OS size - 20 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 125° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 11 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6000 x 4000 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Pixel size - 0.9 microns Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/2.83" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 22 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a ROG Phone 3 89.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 July 2020 Release date March 2022 October 2020 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.